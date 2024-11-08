Timely Completion Of Wheat Sowing Stressed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Nadir Chatha has stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will provide tractors and laser land levelers to farmers who cultivate wheat on a maximum area as the Punjab government has allocated billions of rupees for the agricultural sector to make farmers economically prosperous.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Wheat Management Committee in his office today. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq and other administrative officials.
The Commissioner mentioned that the Punjab government has set a target for wheat cultivation on 2.611 million acres in Bahawalpur division, with 748,000 acres in Bahawalpur district, 1.052 million acres in Bahawalnagar district, and 811,000 acres in Rahim Yar Khan district.
He directed that the wheat cultivation targets in Bahawalpur division be completed on time and that Agriculture Department officials and staff should provide maximum facilities and support to farmers for the wheat cultivation campaign. He stated that the provision of farmer cards, as well as the availability of fertilizers, seeds, and agricultural medicines at controlled rates, should be ensured.
The Commissioner instructed that strict action be taken against individuals involved in the business of spurious agricultural medicines and that the licenses of dealers who do not provide fertilizers and seeds at the specified rates be revoked and legal action taken. He emphasized that strict enforcement of the ban on burning crop residues should be ensured, and a special campaign should be launched to raise public awareness about smog prevention.
