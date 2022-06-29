Timely conclusion of development projects to change destiny of people: Ziaullah

Advisor to Chief Minister on Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday said that timely completion of ongoing development projects in the province would change the destiny of the people of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday said that timely completion of ongoing development projects in the province would change the destiny of the people of Balochistan.

He was chairing a meeting of different departments of officials regarding the budget 2022-23 in Kalat district.

Ziaullah Langu said that every penny of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) was the asset of the people which would be spent for the welfare of the people. Timely completion of development projects would be ensured as per the standards, and no compromise could be made while no delay would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

The advisor further said entire development projects had been formulated for the prosperity of the province and improvement of living standards of the people.

He said the present government, under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, was committed to the advancement and prosperity of Balochistan.

He said, in the budget, funds for development projects were allocated on equal basis for all Constituencies of the province. The government and opposition were on the same page and working together for the development and prosperity of the province.

The advisor said presenting a people-friendly budget was the result of the hard work of the provincial government.