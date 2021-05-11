UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Timely Decision Of Lockdown Proved To Be Helpful In Controlling Coronavirus Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Timely decision of lockdown proved to be helpful in controlling coronavirus surge

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The expected surge in coronavirus cases has been evaded due to timely decision of lockdown by the government on the recommendations of NCOC.

This was stated by the District Coordinator Preventives Dr Zakir Ali on Tuesday.

"It was pertinent to go into a lockdown situation before Eid in order to stop the spike in the third wave of coronavirus." he added.

He said that people are getting vaccinated at 14 vaccination centres in Bahawalpur and so far the results of vaccination are encouraging.

He urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest to get themselves protected against the fatal virus.

He expressed hope that things will get normal after Eid if people cooperate with the district administration in making the lockdown successful by following coronavirus SOPs.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Envoy Says Putin, Biden Agree to Discuss Strate ..

4 minutes ago

Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on ..

5 minutes ago

Amnesty International: Israel using 'unlawful' for ..

5 minutes ago

Iran says warned US navy over 'unprofessional beha ..

5 minutes ago

Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online troll ..

18 minutes ago

NCOC approves guidelines, safety protocols for Eid ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.