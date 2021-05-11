Timely decision of lockdown proved to be helpful in controlling coronavirus surge

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The expected surge in coronavirus cases has been evaded due to timely decision of lockdown by the government on the recommendations of NCOC.

This was stated by the District Coordinator Preventives Dr Zakir Ali on Tuesday.

"It was pertinent to go into a lockdown situation before Eid in order to stop the spike in the third wave of coronavirus." he added.

He said that people are getting vaccinated at 14 vaccination centres in Bahawalpur and so far the results of vaccination are encouraging.

He urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest to get themselves protected against the fatal virus.

He expressed hope that things will get normal after Eid if people cooperate with the district administration in making the lockdown successful by following coronavirus SOPs.