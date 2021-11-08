Timely decisions related to education pave ways for prosperity: VC SBBU

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Prof Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani said that decisions taken at the right time have always proved to be correct, specially in regard with education that always opened the doors of betterment

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Prof Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani said that decisions taken at the right time have always proved to be correct, specially in regard with education that always opened the doors of betterment.

These views were expressed by Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Prof Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani while talking to teachers on the occasion of written tests of lecturers of different departments of university.

He said that for durable development, the esteemed educational institutions of Pakistan have to bring up the best teachers to meet the demands of 21st century.

He said that these teachers shall prepare brilliant students who could take the country ahead. VC said that it is the first time in the history of this university that third party help was sought to recruit lecturers through IBA Testing Service to ensure transparency.

Registrar university Najamuddin Soho, Bashir Ahmed Lanjwani, Asif Zardari, Manzoor Ali Siyal, Faheem Ahmed Soomro, Traiq Aziz Jamali, Mehboob Hussain Mari, Sher Zaman Soomro, Zaman Rao, Deputy Director Public Relation Kashif Noorani and others were also present on the occasion.