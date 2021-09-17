UrduPoint.com

Timely Delivery Of Essential Services In Swat Remains At 81.63 Percent

Fri 17th September 2021

Timely delivery of essential services in Swat remains at 81.63 percent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The quarterly meeting of the District Steering Committee on the Right to Services Commission was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Saidu Sharif, Swat here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Riaz Ali Khan. The meeting reviewed the provision of essential services at the district level and performance of departments.

The meeting was attended by representatives of district departments. Presiding over the meeting, ADC Swat Riaz Ali Khan issued a warning for non-timely submission of performance reports by some departments.

Riaz Ali Khan on the occasion said that under the RTS Act, it is the responsibility of the concerned departments to provide timely services and the concerned departments should be diligent in this regard and perform public services in a timely manner.

District Monitoring Officer Swat Imran Khan briefed the meeting on quarterly performance.

It was informed that under the RTS Act, the Commission has notified a total of 41 services as essential services.

Among the public services, 10 are related to district administration, five the police department, three to the transport department, two to forest department, eight to the local government department, six to the zakat department, two to the health department, two to the education department and three to the excise and taxation department.

During the briefing it was told that the performance of the police department has been the best in the last three months and all the services were delivered on time.

Similarly, the Excise and Taxation Department and the Health, Education and Zakat Department also rendered services on time. Some of the public services under the Department of Transport, Local Government and District Administration were performed beyond the time limit.

Overall, 18.93 percent services were completed late and 81.63 percent services were delivered on time. The public approached various departments for 19788 services in the last quarter.

