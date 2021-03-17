Timely development projects completion top priority of govt: Ziaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the development projects of current financial year 2020-21 here at the Home Department Civil Secretariat.

Administrative and other senior officials of the departments attended the meeting. The participants of the meeting gave a detailed briefing on the progress of ongoing development projects.

The overall rate of fund utilization in the present financial year had also been significantly better than in the first half of the previous year.

The home minister expressed his satisfaction on the progress of development projects. Timely completion of projects with quality was top priority of the government, he said.

He said all officials concerned should be bound to further improve performance in order to ensure progress of development projects in accordance with the timelines.

He also directed that the blacklist contractors had done poor work in development schemes and those officials who had neglected their duties would be suspended.

The home minister said all concerned officials should monitor the development projects with an aim to address their flaws. He said no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He directed that the PCs of mega projects included Home Sector Development Programme should be completed timely and to be submitted at the relevant forums for approval.

He also gave directives that ongoing development projects would be completed timely as per prescribed standard.

Regarding development funds, the total cost of 26 schemes in Home Department's PSDP for the fiscal year 2020-21 will be Rs4,806.304 million while the total cost of 11 new schemes will be Rs4,179 million and the total cost of six schemes will be Rs292.784 million discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about progress on approval of new development projects of various sectors in present financial year. The approval of 16 new development projects from various forums had been ensured in the Home Department so far.