Timely Distribution Of Books Being Ensured In Schools: DEO Quetta
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 09:04 PM
As per the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Education Minister Ms. Rahila Durrani, timely distribution of books is being ensured in schools for betterment of education
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) As per the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Education Minister Ms. Rahila Durrani, timely distribution of books is being ensured in schools for betterment of education.
In this regard, District Education Officer (DEO) Quetta, Dr. Naseem Shah said that this initiative would prove to be an important milestone in improving the quality of education and providing quality educational resources to the students.
He further said that the Balochistan government is taking all possible steps to promote education so that every child could get the best educational opportunities.
He said that measures are being taken to provide required facilities to educational institutions in the areas to achieve target of standard education.
He said that provincial government is also taking practical step to recruit teachers on merit basis to meet shortage of educators in educational institutions in the area.
He said that it is also responsibility of teachers and the parents to play their role for improvement of education because the education is key sources for development of any area.
Recent Stories
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector
Police recover dead body hanging from tree
Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Artist's Masterpieces Unveils at ..
CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building loan lapses
PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status before purchasing mobile devi ..
Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call for urgent, multisectoral actio ..
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack2 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram2 minutes ago
-
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector10 minutes ago
-
Police recover dead body hanging from tree10 minutes ago
-
Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Artist's Masterpieces Unveils at ACP10 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building loan lapses10 minutes ago
-
PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status before purchasing mobile devices10 minutes ago
-
Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call for urgent, multisectoral action to combat escalati ..20 minutes ago
-
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation24 minutes ago