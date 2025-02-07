Open Menu

Timely Distribution Of Books Being Ensured In Schools: DEO Quetta

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 09:04 PM

As per the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Education Minister Ms. Rahila Durrani, timely distribution of books is being ensured in schools for betterment of education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) As per the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Education Minister Ms. Rahila Durrani, timely distribution of books is being ensured in schools for betterment of education.

In this regard, District Education Officer (DEO) Quetta, Dr. Naseem Shah said that this initiative would prove to be an important milestone in improving the quality of education and providing quality educational resources to the students.

He further said that the Balochistan government is taking all possible steps to promote education so that every child could get the best educational opportunities.

He said that measures are being taken to provide required facilities to educational institutions in the areas to achieve target of standard education.

He said that provincial government is also taking practical step to recruit teachers on merit basis to meet shortage of educators in educational institutions in the area.

He said that it is also responsibility of teachers and the parents to play their role for improvement of education because the education is key sources for development of any area.

