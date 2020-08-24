Timely drainage of rain water to save industrialists

North Karachi Industrial Development and Management Company (NKIDMC) has saved the industrialists and workers from difficulties by timely drainage of rain water pool at the entrance of industrial area

Same as, K-Electric also ensured uninterrupted power supply to industries despite torrential rains and any fault were rectified immediately, said NKIDMC statement here on Monday.

Due to heavy rains, knee-deep water had accumulated at Godhra Chowk, main entrance to the North Karachi Industrial Area made it difficult for the industrialists and the workers to reach their factories.

The rain water had also entered the surrounding shops so NKIDMC responded quickly and cleaned drain with heavy machinery.

After deep cleaning of the draining nullah created more capacity and rain water would not accumulate on the spot in future as well, it said.