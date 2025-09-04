Timely, effective justice not only constitutional mandate but also moral responsibility: CJP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, on Thursday observed that timely and effective justice is not only a constitutional mandate but also a moral responsibility.

The chief justice chaired the sixth interactive progress review session at the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The session brought together senior officials, stakeholders, and officers of the Supreme Court to assess monthly progress under the Reform Action Plan (RAP) and provide strategic guidance on pending initiatives and upcoming milestones.

The meeting was attended by the Registrar Supreme Court, IT Advisor Hamayun Zafar, section heads of the Supreme Court, the Senior Director of the Federal Judicial academy, and the Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP).

During the deliberations, the Chief Justice was briefed on the substantial advancements achieved in the Court’s reform agenda. Out of 89 identified initiatives, 30 have been fully implemented, 44 are in progress, and 14 are set to commence shortly. These milestones underscore the judiciary’s commitment to modernizing its institutional framework and strengthening service delivery for the public.

The Chief Justice also reviewed statistics on case disposal, categorization of cases, IT integration, financial management, and audit mechanisms. He expressed satisfaction that the rate of case disposal has surpassed new case institution, emphasizing that audit and financial discipline are essential for ensuring transparency. He directed all departments to expedite pending tasks ahead of the next review meeting, stressing that sustained progress is crucial for maintaining public confidence in the judiciary.

Reaffirming the Supreme Court’s dedication to a litigant-focused approach, Chief Justice observed that timely and effective justice is not only a constitutional mandate but also a moral responsibility. He also commended the contributions of officers and technical experts. He reiterated the judiciary’s resolve to foster innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration in building a justice system that is transparent, modern, and equitable.