Timely election, the only way out: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif asserted on Sunday that the nation was ready to

enter the election, emphasizing the need for nationwide polls despite challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged all stakeholders to prioritize unity for the country's better interests.

He highlighted the PDM government's dedication to Pakistan's economic survival during its 16-month rule without

political agendas.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the imperative need for rapid economic development in the country, adding that PML-N

as a party dedicated to addressing the pressing challenges facing the country.

He emphasized that quick economic progress was not only beneficial for the people but overall progress of the nation.

Shehbaz expressed confidence in PML-N securing sufficient seats to form the government at the center. He claimed

that “PML-N will “surprise” everyone in the February 8 election.”

Providing insights into the party's preparedness, Shehbaz mentioned that the PML-N has fielded 208 candidates for

the 266 National Assembly general seats.

Overall, the party issued 671 tickets for the 859 seats across five legislatures, he added.