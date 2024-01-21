Timely Election, The Only Way Out: Shehbaz Sharif
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif asserted on Sunday that the nation was ready to
enter the election, emphasizing the need for nationwide polls despite challenges.
Talking to a private news channel, he urged all stakeholders to prioritize unity for the country's better interests.
He highlighted the PDM government's dedication to Pakistan's economic survival during its 16-month rule without
political agendas.
Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the imperative need for rapid economic development in the country, adding that PML-N
as a party dedicated to addressing the pressing challenges facing the country.
He emphasized that quick economic progress was not only beneficial for the people but overall progress of the nation.
Shehbaz expressed confidence in PML-N securing sufficient seats to form the government at the center. He claimed
that “PML-N will “surprise” everyone in the February 8 election.”
Providing insights into the party's preparedness, Shehbaz mentioned that the PML-N has fielded 208 candidates for
the 266 National Assembly general seats.
Overall, the party issued 671 tickets for the 859 seats across five legislatures, he added.
