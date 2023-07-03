'Timely elections need of hour ' : Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain Monday stressed for timely elections within sixty days which is need of the hour to overcome the chaos and instability in the country. "The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is actively preparing for the elections under the leadership of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif", he said while talking to a private news channel.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return from London and lead the party's poll campaign soon, he added.

About the exact date of the elections, he said, it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce a date for general elections but we want early elections.

The minister further called upon for ensuring free and fair general elections in the country and giving supremacy to the parliament, to move the country forward.

Replying a question about PML-N leadership' reshuffling, he said that party senior leadership would decide the matter after the arrival of former Prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding, it is part of politics.