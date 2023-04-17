UrduPoint.com

Timely Elections Solution To All Problems: Siraj Ul Haq

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Timely elections solution to all problems: Siraj ul Haq

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Siraj ul Haq said that holding the general election on time was the only solution to all the problems being faced by the country.

He expressed these views as the chief guest at the grand iftar dinner organized under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami youth at Maidan Dir Lower. the other day.

District Ameer JI Aizazul Malik Afkari, District President JIP Youth Ateeq Rehman and other officials also addressed the event.

In his address, Siraj ul Haq said wrangling among political forces often led to the derailment of democracy as evident in the country's history.

He said unity among political forces was imperative for strengthening of democracy and transparent elections.

In order to ensure transparency and a free election on the same day, he said. he had decided to meet with the leadership of PDM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He claimed many people were living below the poverty line and forced to drink contaminated water, He said despite being an agricultural country, prices of food commodities were almost out of reach of the common man due to high inflation and price hike.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Democracy Man Same Price Dir Event All Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

14 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

14 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.