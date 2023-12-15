Timely elections to bring economic stability: Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that the election commission should conduct general elections on time to bring political and economic stability to the country.

Delays in elections could hamper business activity besides raising issues for the common man, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is fully responsible for conducting the next elections as per the given time frame, he said. Appreciating the policies of the last government of PML-N, he said Pakistan was showing progress in every sector in 2017.

Sluggish economy, inflation and unemployment issues had emerged after 2017, he said.

The last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had created multiple issues for the country’s economy, he added.

In reply to a question about criticism of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against the PML-N, he said, we had signed the charter of democracy (CoD), with Pakistan Peoples Party and the PML-N, didn’t like to make breaches in CoD.

He said that coalition partners including PPP had worked with the leadership of PML-N.

We have made strong efforts to stabilize the national economy during sixteen months, he said. He hoped that people would cast votes for PML-N, to complete mega-development projects across the country.

He said that PML-N has an agenda to remove inflation, poverty and unemployment from the country.