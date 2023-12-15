Timely elections to strengthen country, improve relations with foreign nations: JI Ameer

Central Ameer Jamat Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday said that timely elections would pave the way for improving the economic situation of the country

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Central Ameer Jamat Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday said that timely elections would pave the way for improving the economic situation of the country.

Addressing a workers convention at Kotkai Lower Dir, he said that timely elections are also necessary to strengthen the country and to improve relations with the comity of nations.

He said that unemployment increased drastically during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and people sold their properties due to the worst economic conditions.

He claimed the JI would win elections with the support of the people and fulfil its pledges and promises after coming to power.

