Open Menu

Timely Elections To Strengthen Country, Improve Relations With Foreign Nations: JI Ameer

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Timely elections to strengthen country, improve relations with foreign nations: JI Ameer

Central Ameer Jamat Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday said that timely elections would pave the way for improving the economic situation of the country

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Central Ameer Jamat Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday said that timely elections would pave the way for improving the economic situation of the country.

Addressing a workers convention at Kotkai Lower Dir, he said that timely elections are also necessary to strengthen the country and to improve relations with the comity of nations.

He said that unemployment increased drastically during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and people sold their properties due to the worst economic conditions.

He claimed the JI would win elections with the support of the people and fulfil its pledges and promises after coming to power.

APP/aiq/mds

Related Topics

Pakistan Dir

Recent Stories

Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil Ge ..

Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil George

1 minute ago
 Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

9 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

9 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s mother off ..

Funeral prayer of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s mother offered

5 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding suspension of ju ..

SC issues written order regarding suspension of judgment about army courts

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App f ..

Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App for streamlined administration

5 minutes ago
No delay to be tolerated in completion of Abdullah ..

No delay to be tolerated in completion of Abdullahpur Flyover: FDA DG

5 minutes ago
 Rs.2.13775b to be spent on up-gradation of sewerag ..

Rs.2.13775b to be spent on up-gradation of sewerage system in Jaranwala

15 minutes ago
 Stocks labour to extend Fed-fuelled rally

Stocks labour to extend Fed-fuelled rally

15 minutes ago
 Gaza 'integral part' of Palestinian state: Abbas

Gaza 'integral part' of Palestinian state: Abbas

1 hour ago
 PML-N to provide jobs, boost economy: Bashir Memon

PML-N to provide jobs, boost economy: Bashir Memon

1 hour ago
 Speakers emphasize on the entrepreneurial spirit a ..

Speakers emphasize on the entrepreneurial spirit and fostering connections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan