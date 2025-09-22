Timely emergency services must be ensured: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram, has emphasized that timely and quality emergency services must be ensured under all circumstances.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Rescue 1122 Office Abbottabad, where he was accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner Headquarters.

The District Emergency Officer briefed the Deputy Commissioner about ongoing rescue operations, available facilities, and machinery. The DC also reviewed the performance of the rescue team and its immediate response plan.

He underlined the need for special training programs to enhance the professional skills of rescue personnel and directed that equipment and machinery should always remain fully functional.

The Deputy Commissioner further announced that special snow blowers and 4x4 ambulances would be provided for Galiyat to ensure uninterrupted rescue operations during snowfall.