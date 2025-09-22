Open Menu

Timely Emergency Services Must Be Ensured: DC Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Timely emergency services must be ensured: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram, has emphasized that timely and quality emergency services must be ensured under all circumstances.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Rescue 1122 Office Abbottabad, where he was accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner Headquarters.

The District Emergency Officer briefed the Deputy Commissioner about ongoing rescue operations, available facilities, and machinery. The DC also reviewed the performance of the rescue team and its immediate response plan.

He underlined the need for special training programs to enhance the professional skills of rescue personnel and directed that equipment and machinery should always remain fully functional.

The Deputy Commissioner further announced that special snow blowers and 4x4 ambulances would be provided for Galiyat to ensure uninterrupted rescue operations during snowfall.

Recent Stories

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

2 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportun ..

Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia

3 hours ago
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

3 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at W ..

UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..

4 hours ago
 Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan