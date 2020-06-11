Timely financial aid of global organizations essential for tackling of COVID-19 : Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said precaution was the only cure of the coronavirus and the carelessness was tantamount to inviting death itself therefore it was necessary to ensure implantation of government precautionary measures against the pandemic virus.

He expressed these views in a statement issued here.

He said that controlling the deadly coronavirus was not a problem for developing and especially economically weak countries of the world but the real issue was the unavailability of modern protective medical equipments.

He clarified that the situation in the country could be dire if the financial support of international organizations and the immediate provision of life-saving new technology was not forthcoming adding that in countries like Pakistan where a large portion was already forced to live below the poverty line and the coronavirus had further negative impact on the overall national economy.

Thus, the unprecedented rise in poverty, inflation, and unemployment was an indisputable fact, r Yasinzai said, adding that if the number of victims of coronavirus disease and especially the death rate was continuing to increase at the same rate, we as a nation might face serious difficulties.

The governor said in this regard, abrupt financial assistance of international organizations and the provision of medical safety equipment could be helpful in tackling the global challenge.

He said in the present situation, the Federal and provincial governments were utilizing all available resources to quell the deadly coronavirus, but the real success of all government efforts was depended on the full cooperation of public and urged people to contribute their role with the government to control the spread of the pandemic .