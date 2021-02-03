UrduPoint.com
Timely Information Vital For Successful Operations Against Drug Suppliers: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said that exchange of timely information was vital for successful operations against drug suppliers and to combat narco business.

"It is very important that those working to fight the curse know where and when to act" the minister said during a meeting with Drug Liaison Officer of Saudi Arabia, Faisal Alboghami who called on him here said a news release.

Ijaz Shah said, "His force will work in close coordination with Saudi officials to ensure effective action against drug suppliers." The two sides also discussed mutual cooperation to combat drug menace and create a drugs free society.

"The drug suppliers are the real culprits and they must be held accountable" the minister said.

The visiting guest agreed with the Minister and said that all institutions need to work together in order to eliminate drugs from the society.

The minister also discussed in detail the MoUs between the two countries and offered full cooperation for renewal of the pending ones.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always worked together to eliminate drug from the society, we have a dream to see drug free society in both the countries" said Ijaz Shah.

The meeting concluded with a promise to work together in close coordination in future to achieve the goal of drug free society.

