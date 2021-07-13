Timely medical aid can save heart attack patients: PGMI Principal

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Tuesday said that lives of heart attack patients could be saved by providing timely medical aid to them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Tuesday said that lives of heart attack patients could be saved by providing timely medical aid to them.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Medical Unit 3 on the topic "How to Interpret ECG & Hands on training for Cardiac Life Support" here at LGH.

The PGMI Principal said that in case of any emergency, the interaction between physician and paramedic could guarantee patients better medical care and health, which would not only help them to return to normal life sooner but they also had the opportunity to save money and get rid of tension.

Talking to the media, the PGMI Principal said the medical department required doctors and other staff to keep their "professional knowledge" in line with the progress being made in the field of medical science in the world.

He said that study and research should be made a permanent part of professional medical life.

He said the importance of modern medical equipment and machinery for diagnosis and treatment of the disease had increased and medical equipment was the helping hands of doctors.

Prof Al-freed commended the efforts of Prof Tahir Siddique and his team for organizing the clinical seminar and said that such clinical symposiums not only enhance the ranking of the Institution but also help in polishing the skills of medical professionals.

On this occasion, various medical experts highlighted the heart attack, symptoms, timely diagnosis and treatment methods.

They stressed the need for adopting measures in line with modern requirements especially for cardiac patient.

Prof Dr Tahir Siddique in-charge of Medical Unite 3 while Prof. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab, Prof. Farah Shafiand Prof. Tahir Siddique delivered lectures and demonstrated practical training to the seminar participants.