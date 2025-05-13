- Home
- Pakistan
- Timely pest control, advanced agrochemicals imperative for food security: Dr Arshad Makhdoom
Timely Pest Control, Advanced Agrochemicals Imperative For Food Security: Dr Arshad Makhdoom
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Timely pest control and advanced agrochemicals are imperative for food security amid changing climate.
This was stated by Dr Arshad Makhdoom Sabir while addressing an introductory meeting after assuming charge as Chief Scientist Entomology at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad.
He highlighted the growing importance of studying the life cycles of harmful pests, their breeding patterns under shifting climatic conditions and their resistance to traditional pesticides.
He said that a comprehensive pest control strategy has been devised. It is based on the effectiveness of agrochemicals with new chemistries and their impact on pest resistance trends.
He acknowledged the active role of private sector in making modern agricultural pesticides more accessible to the farmers and said that these products are playing a significant role in improving field-level pest control.
He further explained that scientists in the entomology division are conducting field evaluations of these pesticides as part of the registration process.
Their assessments included analysis of chemical residues on crops after which technical recommendations are submitted to the Punjab Agriculture Department's Technical Committee, he said, adding that on the basis of these reports, formal approvals are granted to private pesticide companies for commercial distribution.
Dr. Arshad urged the entomologists to strengthen collaborations with stakeholders to ensure provision of cost-effective, eco-friendly and long-lasting pesticide solutions.
He expressed confidence that use of agrochemicals with advanced formulations would significantly mitigate crop losses due to pest infestations and in turn, the farmers could get per-acre increase in the crop production.
Several prominent figures in agricultural science including Principal Scientists Dr. Dilbar Hussain, Dr. Faisal Hafeez, Dr. Qurban Ali, Misbah Ashraf, Humaira Malik, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Imran Nadeem, Bilal-bin-Iqbal, Asad Aslam and others were also present in the meeting in addition to Deputy Directors of Agricultural Information Unit Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and Dr. Qavi Irshad.
Recent Stories
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India must choose peace over hostility: Irfan Siddiqui5 minutes ago
-
Truck strikes rickshaw on motorway, driver killed5 minutes ago
-
Joint welfare drive launched for poor, disabled citizens5 minutes ago
-
Plantation of fruit-bearing plants made compulsory in govt’s building15 minutes ago
-
Work accelerated on RRR to meet December 2025 deadline15 minutes ago
-
Pak Armed Forces earned global respect, foiled Indian nefarious designs: Shehla15 minutes ago
-
President SCBAP calls on Governor Baluchistan15 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp organized by Police, Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital25 minutes ago
-
RIUJ organizes seminar at NPC to honour journalists' struggle25 minutes ago
-
Couple, 2 children found murdered in home buried25 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews dengue situation, pays tribute to Pak armed forces25 minutes ago
-
Kohat police hold farewell for transferred officers25 minutes ago