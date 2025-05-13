Open Menu

Timely Pest Control, Advanced Agrochemicals Imperative For Food Security: Dr Arshad Makhdoom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Timely pest control and advanced agrochemicals are imperative for food security amid changing climate.

This was stated by Dr Arshad Makhdoom Sabir while addressing an introductory meeting after assuming charge as Chief Scientist Entomology at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad.

He highlighted the growing importance of studying the life cycles of harmful pests, their breeding patterns under shifting climatic conditions and their resistance to traditional pesticides.

He said that a comprehensive pest control strategy has been devised. It is based on the effectiveness of agrochemicals with new chemistries and their impact on pest resistance trends.

He acknowledged the active role of private sector in making modern agricultural pesticides more accessible to the farmers and said that these products are playing a significant role in improving field-level pest control.

He further explained that scientists in the entomology division are conducting field evaluations of these pesticides as part of the registration process.

Their assessments included analysis of chemical residues on crops after which technical recommendations are submitted to the Punjab Agriculture Department's Technical Committee, he said, adding that on the basis of these reports, formal approvals are granted to private pesticide companies for commercial distribution.

Dr. Arshad urged the entomologists to strengthen collaborations with stakeholders to ensure provision of cost-effective, eco-friendly and long-lasting pesticide solutions.

He expressed confidence that use of agrochemicals with advanced formulations would significantly mitigate crop losses due to pest infestations and in turn, the farmers could get per-acre increase in the crop production.

Several prominent figures in agricultural science including Principal Scientists Dr. Dilbar Hussain, Dr. Faisal Hafeez, Dr. Qurban Ali, Misbah Ashraf, Humaira Malik, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Imran Nadeem, Bilal-bin-Iqbal, Asad Aslam and others were also present in the meeting in addition to Deputy Directors of Agricultural Information Unit Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and Dr. Qavi Irshad.

