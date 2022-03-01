UrduPoint.com

Timely PM's Relief Package To Help Reduce Inflation: Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflation: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had timely announced the relief package as he was well aware of the problems being faced by the masses due to inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had timely announced the relief package as he was well aware of the problems being faced by the masses due to inflation.

The government had nothing to worry from the so-called long marches of the opposition as today's announcement of the relief package was in the larger public interest as it would help reduce inflation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition's no-confidence move would fail as all the coalition parties fully supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Similarly, all the PTI members were loyal to their party.

He said horse-trading was an evil practice, which would weaken the democratic norms.

