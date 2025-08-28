Open Menu

Timely Precautionary Measures Vital To Protect Crops And Livestock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Timely precautionary measures vital to protect crops and livestock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the farmers to adopt timely precautionary measures to safeguard their valuable crops and livestock in the light of the recent flood situation.

A spokesperson for Punjab Agriculture Department said here on Thursday that farmers should pay special attention to the alerts issued by PDMA and immediately shift their livestock and valuable belongings from affected or likely-to-be-affected areas to safe locations. Immediate measures were essential after flooding to protect standing crops and agricultural land from further damage, he added.

The department had recommended that seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural inputs be stored in safe warehouses to avoid any potential losses.

Similarly, it was crucial to move agricultural machinery and dairy farm livestock to elevated and secure places, he maintained.

The spokesperson further advised that after the floodwater recedes, farmers should promptly arrange to drain water from their fields in order to preserve soil fertility and crop health. Farmers were also encouraged to consult with nearby agricultural experts according to local conditions for guidance on land restoration and future crop cultivation.Moreover, in case of any emergency, farmers could contact the agricultural helpline 0800-17000 (Monday to Sunday, 8AM to 8PM) to seek guidance and information.

Recent Stories

OGRA directs licensees to adopt digital payments b ..

OGRA directs licensees to adopt digital payments by October 31

2 minutes ago
 CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on ..

CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on boat at Shahdara

5 hours ago
 PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein follo ..

PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

10 hours ago
 PM vows to resolve flood related issues with natio ..

PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination

1 day ago
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

1 day ago
 Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

1 day ago
 Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiw ..

Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan