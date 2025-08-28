Timely Precautionary Measures Vital To Protect Crops And Livestock
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the farmers to adopt timely precautionary measures to safeguard their valuable crops and livestock in the light of the recent flood situation.
A spokesperson for Punjab Agriculture Department said here on Thursday that farmers should pay special attention to the alerts issued by PDMA and immediately shift their livestock and valuable belongings from affected or likely-to-be-affected areas to safe locations. Immediate measures were essential after flooding to protect standing crops and agricultural land from further damage, he added.
The department had recommended that seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural inputs be stored in safe warehouses to avoid any potential losses.
Similarly, it was crucial to move agricultural machinery and dairy farm livestock to elevated and secure places, he maintained.
The spokesperson further advised that after the floodwater recedes, farmers should promptly arrange to drain water from their fields in order to preserve soil fertility and crop health. Farmers were also encouraged to consult with nearby agricultural experts according to local conditions for guidance on land restoration and future crop cultivation.Moreover, in case of any emergency, farmers could contact the agricultural helpline 0800-17000 (Monday to Sunday, 8AM to 8PM) to seek guidance and information.
