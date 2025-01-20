- Home
Timely Precautions For Citizens Urged To Prevent Viral Infections With Covid-like Symptoms: Expert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) As the dry winter season reaches its peak, health expert on Monday urged citizens to take timely precautions against viral infections with symptoms similar to COVID-19, emphasizing the need for awareness and responsible healthcare
practices.
Prof. Dr. Saeed Khan, a renowned Public Health expert emphasized the importance of responsible antibiotic use during an interview with a private news channel.
"Antibiotics should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional and with a proper
prescription," Dr. Khan stressed.
"Self-medication can lead to antibiotic resistance, making infections harder to treat," he added.
He also highlighted the need for complete testing to determine the cause of infections, rather than relying on assumptions.
Dr. Khan further advised citizens to take advantage of available vaccinations to protect themselves against viral infections.
"Vaccination is a proven and effective way to prevent the spread of infectious diseases," he said.
Responding a query, he said in Karachi, many cases of COVID-19 have been reported, prompting health experts to urge extra caution for elderly individuals and those with respiratory diseases.
According to Prof. Dr. Saeed Khan, "the elderly and people with respiratory diseases are more susceptible to complications from COVID-19 and therefore, need to take extra precautions to protect themselves".
Additionally, citizens are urged to seek medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.
Overall, the key to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other viral infections is awareness and responsible healthcare practices.
By taking the necessary precautions and seeking medical attention when needed, citizens can protect themselves and their loved ones from the risks associated with these infections, he concluded.
