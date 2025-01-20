Open Menu

Timely Precautions For Citizens Urged To Prevent Viral Infections With Covid-like Symptoms: Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Timely precautions for citizens urged to prevent viral infections with covid-like symptoms: Expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) As the dry winter season reaches its peak, health expert on Monday urged citizens to take timely precautions against viral infections with symptoms similar to COVID-19, emphasizing the need for awareness and responsible healthcare

practices.

Prof. Dr. Saeed Khan, a renowned Public Health expert emphasized the importance of responsible antibiotic use during an interview with a private news channel.

"Antibiotics should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional and with a proper

prescription," Dr. Khan stressed.

"Self-medication can lead to antibiotic resistance, making infections harder to treat," he added.

He also highlighted the need for complete testing to determine the cause of infections, rather than relying on assumptions.

Dr. Khan further advised citizens to take advantage of available vaccinations to protect themselves against viral infections.

"Vaccination is a proven and effective way to prevent the spread of infectious diseases," he said.

Responding a query, he said in Karachi, many cases of COVID-19 have been reported, prompting health experts to urge extra caution for elderly individuals and those with respiratory diseases.

According to Prof. Dr. Saeed Khan, "the elderly and people with respiratory diseases are more susceptible to complications from COVID-19 and therefore, need to take extra precautions to protect themselves".

Additionally, citizens are urged to seek medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

Furthermore, Dr. Khan stressed. "Self-medication can lead to antibiotic resistance, making infections harder to treat".

Overall, the key to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other viral infections is awareness and responsible healthcare practices.

By taking the necessary precautions and seeking medical attention when needed, citizens can protect themselves and their loved ones from the risks associated with these infections, he concluded.

Recent Stories

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on Turkish Ambassador

25 minutes ago
 AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2 ..

AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2024: ADJD

25 minutes ago
 “I don’t understand how one CJ can be better t ..

“I don’t understand how one CJ can be better than two or three minds,”: SC ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Po ..

Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th con ..

Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year

1 hour ago
 First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l ..

First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport

1 hour ago
EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study b ..

EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan