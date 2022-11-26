'Timely redressal of problems first priority'

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :District Chairman Chief Minister's Complaint Cell (Narowal) Hafiz Zulfiqar Mehais has said that timely and immediate redressal of people's problems is the first priority of CM Punjab. The setting-up of complaint cell at the district level was a part of this chain.

Zulfiqar Mehais said that he was trying to solve the problems faced by the people in a timely manner.

He said that that 51 complaints were received from the citizens from October 17 up till now, in which 40 complaints were redressed on time, while 11 complaints are kept in process which will be dealt soon.

He said that the officers of all departments were fully cooperating with the complaint cell.

In this regard, especially DC and DPO Narowal were playing their key role.

The chairman said that the complaint cell was fully working as per the vision of CM.