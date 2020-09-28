UrduPoint.com
Timely Registration Of FIRs Vital For Justice Dispensation: IGP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:51 PM

Timely registration of FIRs vital for justice dispensation: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Monday said that not registering an FIR was tantamount to abusing the oppressed and helping the oppressor as timely registration of cases was vital for dispensation of swift justice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Monday said that not registering an FIR was tantamount to abusing the oppressed and helping the oppressor as timely registration of cases was vital for dispensation of swift justice.

He said that the best attitude should be adopted towards the citizens visiting all police offices including police stations and sincere efforts should be made to solve their problems by treating them with courteous behaviour .

He expressed these views while addressing the officers of Rawalpindi Region at Irshad Shaheed Auditorium.

The IGP said that apart from cases of corruption and exploitation, he would stand by the force everywhere while action would be taken against the policemen involved in such cases under zero tolerance.

He stressed that for the rule of law, indiscriminate operations should be continued against the land mafia, drug dealers, gangs and other criminal elements so that the lives and property of the citizens could be protected.

Inam Ghani said that the welfare of the police force was among his top priorities so three high quality hospitals would be set up in Punjab for the treatment of the police force and their families where they could get state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar, DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani, DPO Jehlum Shakir Hussain Dawar, DPO Chakwal Muhammad Bin Ashraf and officers and officials from across the region were also present.

The IG Punjab visited the Martyrs' Gallery and inaugurated Shaheed DSP Masood Ahmed Hospital in the police line for the welfare of the force. The staff of the hospital also paid tributes to the IG Punjab.

On the occasion, he was briefed about modern treatment facilities including medical specialist, child specialist, gynecologist and laboratory in the hospital.

He also inaugurated FM radio channel of Rawalpindi police.

