Timely rescue operations save millions in 3 fire incidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :In three different incidents of fire in Sialkot district, timely rescue operations saved millions of rupees.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a car suddenly caught fire at Talwara Mughal Jammu Road. A mechanic was working in the car when suddenly fire broke out. Rescue-1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

In Sambrial, a fire erupted in a pizza shop due to short-circuiting, causing a loss of goods worth Rs 20,000.

However, timely rescue operation saved goods and shop worth Rs 4 million.

In the third incident, a fire broke out in the store room of a sports goods factory at Daska Road. Rescue-1122 took timely action to control the fire and prevented it from spreading. The fire was caused due to short-circuiting.

According to the factory owner Mian Shakeel, the fire caused a loss of Rs 1 million, while timely rescue operation saved about Rs 2o million worth of goods and the factory.