Timely shifting of nursery of basmati varieties vital to obtain good yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the rice growers to ensure shifting of nursery of basmati varieties till July 25 to obtain maximum yield from per acre of land.

According to department sources here, basmati varities include super gold, super basmati 2019, super basmati, super basmati 515, chenab basmati, Punjab basmati, PK 1121, Aeromatic Nayab, basmati 2016 and Noor basmati.

Sources said that nursery of non-basmati fine variety 386 should be shifted till July 25 and approved hybrid varieties by July 15.

Farmers should keep it in mind that age of nursery at point of shifting must be between 25 to 35 days.

Sources said fertilizers should be used in accordance with the guidance of agriculture experts and keeping in view the fertility of land.

They further said that weeds should be timely removed and to control attack of insects recommended pesticides must be used properly.