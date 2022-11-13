UrduPoint.com

Timely Sowing Of Wheat Approved Varieties Necessary

Published November 13, 2022

Timely sowing of wheat approved varieties necessary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers of the irrigated areas to cultivate the seeds of wheat approved varieties within stipulated time.

According to department's spokesman here on Sunday, farmers of irrigated areas should complete cultivation of 'Fakhar Bhakar' variety till November 15. Bhakar star till must be sown till November 10 to December 10, he added. He said varieties including Arooj 22, Durum 2021, Akbar 19, Dilkash 20, NARC Super, Ghazi 19, Subhani 21, Rehbar 21 and MH 21 must be cultivated till November 1 till 30. He further said sowing of Johar 16, Borlag 16, Zincol 16, Ujala 16, Anaj 17 and Faisalabad 8 must be completed from December 1 to 10 while cultivation of Sadiq 21 and Nawab 21 should be completed for all districts of south Punjab.

Spokesman said that for sowing farmers should use 40 to 50 kg of seeds on per acre during current month and from Dec 1 to 10 it should be 50 to 55 kg of seeds on per acre land and the germination rate of the seeds should not be less than 85 per cent. To get good yield of wheat, it was very important to prepare smooth and levelled land besides ensuring removal of weeds, he maintained. He said farmers should level the land with a laser leveler and divide the fields into small sections before plowing so that a larger area could be plowed with less water. He said, "When sowing time is near, farmers must plough and harrow before sunrise." Repeating this process 2 or 3 times would help in destroying weeds and the soil moisture would increase ultimately ensuring good growth of wheat, he added.

