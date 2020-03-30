Timely steps taken to deal with coronavirus: Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that timely steps had been taken to deal with the coronavirus.

The PTI-led Federal and Punjab governments had announced the best package worth billions of rupees for providing relief to the daily wage earners.

In a statement issued here, the CM maintained that coronavirus was a collective challenge of the whole world and regretted that opposition was engaged in politics over this sensitive issue. Regrettably, the opposition tried of point-scoring over coronavirus pandemic and its jangling discord over this important issue was deplorable, he said and added that the negative role being played by the opposition in this hour of trial would not be remembered in good words.

Usman Buzdar said that opposition was engaged in hollow sloganeering as it had not done anything practical. Today, the nation needed unity as the national debt could be retired through collective efforts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed for taking collective actions and the nation would surely win the battle against coronavirus under his leadership, concluded the chief minister.