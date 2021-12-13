Timely tackling of emergency situation, sign of living nations: Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said that timely tackling of any emergency situation was a sign of living nations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said that timely tackling of any emergency situation was a sign of living nations.

He expressed these views while talking to Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation Laila Tareen and Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Naseer Ahmed Nasir who called on him at Governor House here.

The Governor said, he was proud to see the timely measures taken by the government and the spirit of public service to the people to offset the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake in Harnai.

These are our glorious national values and traditions on the basis of which we stand on one page in difficult time, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation Laila Tareen expressed special thanks to Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and his entire team for the excellent performance and effective performance during the Harnai earthquake.