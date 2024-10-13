Open Menu

Timely Treatment Can Cure Cancer: Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Director, Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Oncology (BINO), Dr. Muhammad Iftikhar Aalm, has said that timely treatment of patients suffering from cancer could cure the disease.

He said this while addressing a seminar held here for creating awareness about dangers of breast cancer. He said that hundreds of women had been suffering from breast cancer but lamented that several patients were not brought to hospital timely. “Several people get routine treatment if breast cancer is not diagnosed timely,” he said, adding that while cancer patients needed special medicines for treatment.

He said that women should pay special attention towards their health by ensuring hygiene and cleanliness at home and work place. He opined that women were vulnerable to breast cancer who did not follow principles of hygiene and advised people to use filtered water and healthy food besides avoiding junk food.

He said that BINO had been playing remarkable role in treatment of cancer patients visiting it from across the country. “There are all necessary facilities available at BINO for cancer patients,” he said, adding that modern medical machinery was also used for treatment of cancer patients at the health institute.

