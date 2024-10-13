Timely Treatment Can Cure Cancer: Expert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Director, Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Oncology (BINO), Dr. Muhammad Iftikhar Aalm, has said that timely treatment of patients suffering from cancer could cure the disease.
He said this while addressing a seminar held here for creating awareness about dangers of breast cancer. He said that hundreds of women had been suffering from breast cancer but lamented that several patients were not brought to hospital timely. “Several people get routine treatment if breast cancer is not diagnosed timely,” he said, adding that while cancer patients needed special medicines for treatment.
He said that women should pay special attention towards their health by ensuring hygiene and cleanliness at home and work place. He opined that women were vulnerable to breast cancer who did not follow principles of hygiene and advised people to use filtered water and healthy food besides avoiding junk food.
He said that BINO had been playing remarkable role in treatment of cancer patients visiting it from across the country. “There are all necessary facilities available at BINO for cancer patients,” he said, adding that modern medical machinery was also used for treatment of cancer patients at the health institute.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
240 poultry units distributed among farmers1 minute ago
-
Traders, economists condemn PTI's protest call amid SCO summit31 minutes ago
-
Woman killed by brothers, husband41 minutes ago
-
30 suspects held in Bahawalpur41 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of former Chinese VP41 minutes ago
-
Saudi investment vital for reviving Pakistan's economy : PFC CEO51 minutes ago
-
World Ranking 2025: UAJK ranks top in AJK & 35th in Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
Malik lauds Dr Yunus's call for India-Pakistan cooperation to revive SAARC51 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested51 minutes ago
-
ICT admin clarifies business, traffic adjustments during SCO conference1 hour ago
-
SCO summit key for Pakistan's economic growth, trade : FSEA Chairman1 hour ago
-
KP Govt moves to establish Provincial Energy Regulatory Commission1 hour ago