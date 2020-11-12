Timely vaccination of child, public awareness stressed on 'World pneumonia day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Pediatricians have stressed the need for raising public awareness for improving vaccination coverage that would help saving precious lives and advised parents to have their children undergo timely vaccination against pneumonia.

Talking to Private news channel on Thursday in connection with the 'World Pneumonia day', Child specialist Dr. Tabish said the day observed on 12 November every year for raising awareness.

He said the theme for World Pneumonia Day this year was "Every Breath Counts" so we have to increase more awareness among citizen to fight this deadly disease.

Every stakeholder including doctors, media and advocacy bodies will have to play their strong role to increase awareness and protect our future generations, Dr Tabish said.

He said pneumonia is a severe complication of COVID-19 infection and the deaths due to pneumonia have increased during 2020 which needs more prevention.

He urged the citizens for eating more healthy diet and get exercise along with enough sleep as such habits can strengthen immune system, which reduces the risk factors.

He explained that mostly kids brought with pneumonia are malnourished, which is very alarming.

According to WHO, pneumonia is the world's leading infectious killer of children under the age of 5 and it accounts for 15% of all deaths of children under 5 years old, he added.

Another expert Dr Faria Javed said , Pneumonia is a respiratory infection that affects the lungs of the person.

In this condition, the air sacs in one or both the lungs get inflamed, she added.

She said the symptoms of pneumonia can be easily mistaken with cold and flu.

The symptoms may also vary according to the severity of the infection and the type of germ that has affected the individual. Symptoms are usually similar to cold and flu but can persist for longer.

Pneumonia is caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi, and leaves children fighting for breath as their lungs fill with pus and fluid, she explained.

She added that the protection against pneumonia starts right at birth with continued breastfeeding for at least the first six months of life.

The child also should have good quality nutrition with adequate minerals and vitamins, which are essential for good immunity, and can fight the disease, she mentioned.

Dr Mohsin Hayat said, every child has a right to clean water and air, essential life-saving vaccines, and basic medical facilities so world Pneumonia day is an opportunity to raise awareness to protect, prevent, and treat.

He said children with weak immune systems are at greater risk of this diseases.

The disease can be prevented with vaccines, and easily treated with low-cost antibiotics if properly early diagnosed, he said.

Specialists said that a proper nutrition, clean drinking water and vaccines are important to fight pneumonia.