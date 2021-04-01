UrduPoint.com
Timely Watering Of Sunflower Crop Vital To Get Good Yield

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Punjab Agriculture department has advised the sunflower growers to timely water the crop to obtain good yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the sunflower growers to timely water the crop to obtain good yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that sunflower grown during spring season should be irrigated five times.

He said that growers should ensure second water to the crop after 20 days of first irrigation, later the crop should be irrigated when flowers blossom, during seed development process and at the time of growth of seeds.

Spokesman said, "If weather turns hot during April, then growers should water the crop more with less intervals."

