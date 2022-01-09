UrduPoint.com

Timely Watering Saves Wheat Crops From Frost Impact

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Timely watering saves wheat crops from frost impact

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to water their wheat crops in-time to save it from ill impact of frost.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said on Sunday, "Although recent rains have salutary impact on wheat crops, yet the growers should take extraordinary care to their crops and water it timely to save the crops from ill-impact of the harsh chillness of winter season".

He said that in most of the wheat areas, the growers do not care for timely watering the wheat crops which not only affected the quality as well as quantity of the grain but such crops also had poor resistance against severe chillness the winter".

He advised the growers to water their wheat crops first time after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days.

The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that the grains of the wheat could become fully developed, he added.

He also advised the growers to listen to weather reports daily and use balanced fertilizer and herbicides after consulting agriculture experts.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Water Agriculture Sunday From Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

19 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

19 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

19 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.