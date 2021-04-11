UrduPoint.com
Timely Watering To Increase Sunflower Yield

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021

Timely watering to increase sunflower yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Agricultural experts have advised farmers to irrigate their sunflower crops on time because timely watering will increase its yield and help get bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension Department said on Sunday that spring crop of sunflower usually requires 5 irrigations. Therefore, the growers should water their crops on time. He said that the first watering of the crop is necessary when it grows and comes out of the ground, while second irrigation should be made about 20 days after the first watering. The third watering should be ensured at the time of flowering whereas fourth watering is necessary during the process of seed formation, followed by first/ last watering during the milky stage of seeds or seed germination.

He said that the sunflower crop needs 20 to 25% of its total water within a month from the time the crop grows. If the crop dries out due to shortage of irrigation, the seed production reduces up to more than 40%. If the weather warms up in April, the watering period of the crop should be shorter. However, water should be applied more often as the need of irrigation increases during severe weather.

He said that timely irrigation makes the seeds healthier and more productive which also increases the yield manifolds. If there is too much heat, the watering period for spring sunflower crops should be reduced, otherwise some part of the flower will not be able to form seeds due to the process being affected due to shortage of irrigation, he added.

