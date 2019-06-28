Timesaco introduced 'Buraq' a new taxi service in Pakistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Timesaco held its pre-launch event at Islamabad and introduced its Instant Services: taxi service "Buraq", instant delivery"Fema"and City Freight "Cargo+".

Timesaco is providing multiple online services in Pakistan.

Buraq Taxi service will start its operation from 10th July, while Fema and Cargo services will be launched on 27th July of this year, said a press release issued by Timesaco head office here on Friday.

People can register multiple vehicles with Timesaco at the same time and they have no time bounding.

While briefing to the media, Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Timesaco's Donald-Li said that Timesaco is an ecosystem platform and it care for customers as well for investors.

He said Timesaco offers lower price for customers, it is more secured and will always reach on time and also would provides better services.

He further said that, Buraq Taxi service will be very different from other existing players and it will be very profitable for drivers.

Buraq drivers will get 97% share of their earring and company will get only 3% from drivers.

While in a question, Donald responded that Timesaco developed 3 Main Applications including ,Timesaco App for customer ,Buraq App for driver, BizTree App for partners.

He informed that everyone can download the application from Google Play Store and can join Timesaco's different platforms.

He said People can register their Bike, car, Rickshaw, Bolan, Pickup, Qingqi Loader, and Truck with Timesaco and they will get multiple ways for earning. Donald further shared that 'Buraq Taxi' service will be available from 10July of this year.