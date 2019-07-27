Timid attack on soldiers to strengthen our resolve against terrorism: Zartaj Gul

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on Pak army jawans in a message on her tweeter handle and said the enemies of the country would never succeed in their conspiracies as Pakistan's efforts in war on terror had been appreciated around the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on Pak army jawans in a message on her tweeter handle and said the enemies of the country would never succeed in their conspiracies as Pakistan 's efforts in war on terror had been appreciated around the globe.

She said this timid attack of enemies on our soldiers would instigate our resolve to defeat the menace of terrorism.

"Let this cowardly attack on soldiers be another trigger to strengthen our resolve to defeat the bane of terrorism. Our enemy enmeshed in terrorist designs will never succeed, as regional importance of Pakistan in fighting terror has been globally appreciated," she tweeted.