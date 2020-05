Timing of Eid ul Fitr Namaz at different Mosques notified

(@FahadShabbir)

Eid ul Fitr Namaz at different Mosques of provincial capital was notified here at Saturday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Eid ul Fitr Namaz at different Mosques of provincial capital was notified here at Saturday.

Eid Namaz at Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, Eid Gah Mosazai, Jamia Masjid Salman Farsi Dir Colony, Jamia Masjid Lewanay Baba Nothiya Jadid, Jamia Masjid Mall Maveshi Mandi Kala Kalalan and Jamia Masjid Bilal Bukhari would be offered at 7 a.m.

Similarly, Eid Namaz at Markazi Eid Gah Charsadda Road Peshawar and Masjid Akhun Darwaiz Hazakhwani Road would be offered at 7:15 a.

m.

Eid Namaz at Bagha-e-Naran Hayatabad, Jamia Masjid Qarni Pajjagai Road and Jamia Masjid Akhoat islam Ramdas Chowk would be offered at 6: 30 a.m.

Eid Namaz at Eid Gah Par Kernal Sher Khan Market Hayatabad Phase-7 and Masjid Abubakr Siddique Lalazar Market Hayatabad Phase-1 would be offered at 6: 15 a.m.

Eid Namaz at Jamia Masjid Ammar Bin Yasir Mohmand Colony and Jamia Masjid Civil Colony Kohat Road would be offered at 6:45 a.m and at Jamia Masjid Noshoo Baba, Firdous Chowk at 8 a.m.