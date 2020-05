Timing of Eid-ul-Fitr prayer notified at different Mosques

(@FahadShabbir)

Timing of Eid-ul-Fitr prayer is notified on Saturday at different Mosques in the district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) : Timing of Eid-ul-Fitr prayer is notified on Saturday at different Mosques in the district.

Eid prayer would be offered in Eid Gah at 6:30 a.m, Spin Masjid 6:45 a.m, Bilal Masjid Qazian Wali 7:00 a.m, Qadeem Masjid Porani Qazian Wali 7:15 a.

m, Masjid Hussain 6:30 a.m, Makki Masjid 6:45 a.m and Piracha Masjid 6:00 a.m.

Similarly, Eid prayer would be offered at Masjid Ilyas at 7:00 a.m, Zakria Masjid 6:45 a.m, Masjid Faizullah Khan 6:45 a.m, Sheen Minar Masjid 6:45 a.m, Porana Tableeghi Markaz 6:45 a.m, and Masjid Bilal Elahi Abad 6:15 a.m.