UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Timing Of Exercise Important For Successful Weight Loss

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:58 PM

Timing of exercise important for successful weight loss

When trying to lose weight, the timing of exercise plays a key role, recent findings suggest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :When trying to lose weight, the timing of exercise plays a key role, recent findings suggest.

In a study of 375 adults who have successfully maintained weight loss and who engage in moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity, most reported consistency in the time of day that they exercised, with early morning being the most common time.

The study also found that being consistent in the timing of physical activity was associated with higher physical activity levels, regardless of whether people exercised consistently during the morning, afternoon, or evening, said the findings published in the Journal of Obesity.

"Our findings warrant future experimental research to determine whether promoting consistency in the time of day that planned and structured physical activity is performed can help individuals achieve and sustain higher levels of physical activity," said senior author Dale bond.

Related Topics

Weight

Recent Stories

General Sports Authority holds meeting with nation ..

45 minutes ago

Chief Minister condemns blast near LOC Azad Kashmi ..

2 minutes ago

216 Haj pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia

2 minutes ago

FACTBOX - US Independence Day

2 minutes ago

Vyshinsky's Case in Ukraine Humiliating, Discrimin ..

2 minutes ago

Left is right for Cricket World Cup quicks

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.