Timing of exercise important for successful weight loss

When trying to lose weight, the timing of exercise plays a key role, recent findings suggest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :

In a study of 375 adults who have successfully maintained weight loss and who engage in moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity, most reported consistency in the time of day that they exercised, with early morning being the most common time.

The study also found that being consistent in the timing of physical activity was associated with higher physical activity levels, regardless of whether people exercised consistently during the morning, afternoon, or evening, said the findings published in the Journal of Obesity.

"Our findings warrant future experimental research to determine whether promoting consistency in the time of day that planned and structured physical activity is performed can help individuals achieve and sustain higher levels of physical activity," said senior author Dale bond.