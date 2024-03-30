Timings Of Two BRT Peshawar Routes Extended To Facilitate People
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The timings of two routes of BRT Peshawar have been increased to facilitate people in the holy month of Ramazan.
Route ER-09 which runs from Gulbehar to Phase 6 Terminal will now be operational till 9:45 PM instead of 7:25 PM whereas the last bus on route SR-08 will leave at 10 pm instead of 9 pm.
Bus route SR-08 runs from Gulbahar to Mall of Hayatabad and stops at all stations.
During the preparations for Eid and the last days of Ramazan, the rush of passengers is increasing. Looking after such a rush of passengers, the management of BRT Peshawar Services decided to service timing in order to facilitate the maximum number of passengers.
An increase in the number of passengers has been seen on both these routes after Iftar due to which this decision was made in the larger public interest.
APP/ijz/1505
