Tina Birmpili Appointed As Deputy Executive Secretary UNCCD

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:34 PM

Tina Birmpili appointed as Deputy Executive Secretary UNCCD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Ibrahim Thiaw, announced Wednesday the appointment of Tina Birmpili of Greece as the next Deputy Executive Secretary of the UNCCD.

Ms. Birmpili will assume the position on 1 October 2020. She is currently serving as the Executive Secretary of the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and its Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, said a press release.

Ms. Birmpili brings to the position over 25 years of experience in policy analysis and implementation on sustainable development related issues and management at all levels of governance.

She is a former Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Change in Greece. Prior to joining the Ozone Secretariat in 2013, she served as Ambassador of Greece to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in Paris.

Throughout her career, which included assignments with the Athens Development Agency, the Open University of Greece and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in different capacities, she has been engaged in issues related to environment and sustainable development.

Ms. Birmpili holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and a Master of Science (MSc) in Environmental Management and Economics from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London.

