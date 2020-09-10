Tinted glasses vehicles a security risk: CTO

(@FahadShabbir)

City traffic police has launched a comprehensive campaign against the tinted glasses vehicles as it is a security risk, said Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :City traffic police has launched a comprehensive campaign against the tinted glasses vehicles as it is a security risk, said Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, CTO said that tinted glasses vehicles will not be allowed on the city roads and strict action will be taken against the violators.

The vehicles will be impounded and heavy fine will also be imposed in case of violation, he added.

Akbar said that operation against tinted glasses vehicles will be carried out without any discrimination.