TIP Facilitation center FIA operates in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Newly launched Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Hotline in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters, for national referral mechanism and management information system (MIS) for the general public to ensure the provision of service to victims of human trafficking under one roof, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), starts functioning in full swing.

Shireen Malik Sher, Additional Director, FIA, who is the focal person of the project said that the hotline was launched to provide quick services to the victims of human trafficking and the redressal of the cases in more organized way.

Miss Shireen Malik Sher, said that the project was done within a very short span of time under the supervision of Israr Ahmed Khan, Director Anti-Human Smuggling Directorate of FIA.

Shireen told that after the launching of the hotline by the Director General FIA Mohsin Hassan, along with ADG Immigration, FIA, country representative of UNODC, Australian Deputy High Commissioner, Director ILO, US Political Advisor, other dignitaries, senior FIA officers from the provinces, in very simple and dignified ceremony, the hotline started functioning in full swing for provision of better services.

She said that the project was funded by Australian High Commission through the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Shireen Malik Sher, sharing the main features of the project, said that this was the first-ever initiative which would have the mechanism to ensure a prompt response.

After receiving the complaint on hotline, the official concerned at TIP facilitation center would send complaints against the traffickers to the concerned police stations across Pakistan with a single click and trafficking victims will be referred to the concerned departments for welfare, she added.