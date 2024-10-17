TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Thursday apprised the lower house of the Parliament that as per the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2023-24 indicated that women comprised 70.6 per cent of the total trafficked individuals in the country

The minister expressed these views while responding to the query of Member National Assembly (MNA), Shahida Rehmani pertaining to facts on human trafficking impacts on gender, their percentage, purpose of trafficking and its causes on behalf of the Minister for Interior.

Attaullah Tarar said men, women, and children were equally affected in human trafficking who have been made subject to bonded labour and other crimes.

Over 70 per cent women out of the total 34,000 victims as per TIP Report 2023-24 made it to 24,000 women victims, he said.

The Law existed, awareness campaigns were being run and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was fully active whereas amendments in the legislation from the mover would be welcomed if proposed to bring effective measures, he said.

After 18th amendment, he said human trafficking was provincial matter under law and order category. However, the National Apex Committee is the highest level forum that has provincial governments, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) representatives were present, he added.

“I have noted the matter and would make it part of the Apex Committee agenda and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would launch massive awareness campaign as well,” he said.