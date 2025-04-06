Open Menu

‘Tipsy’ Arrested For Causing Hooliganism At Kacheri Chowk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Civil Lines Police on Sunday arrested a drunkard for allegedly disturbing public peace and causing a nuisance here at the Kacheri Chowk.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Mustakhuddin, who was under the influence of alcohol, got out of his car at Kacheri Chowk and started making loud noise.

On information, a Civil Lines Police team reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The police seized his car, besides recovering a bottle of alcohol and illegal weapons from him.

The police got his medical examination done.

