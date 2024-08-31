Tirah: 37 Terrorists Killed In IBOs Of Pakistan Army
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2024 | 01:01 PM
A series of intelligence-based operations have been carried out against Khawarij in Tirah valley since August 20
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) As many as 37 terrorists have so far been killed and fourteen others wounded in the ongoing intelligence-based operations of Pakistan Army in the Tirah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This is a massive loss to Fitna Al Khwarij.
Since 20th August, a series of intelligence-based operations have been carried out against Khawarij in Tirah valley. These have resulted into major successes.
Among the killed terrorists is the main leader of Khawarij, Abu Dhar alias Saddam.
Brigadier Commander Frontier Corps Amir Nawaz Khan said the security personnel have firmly confronted the incursion of Khawarij from Afghanistan and are taking action against their hideouts in Tirah.
Brigadier Faisal of the Special Service Group said that, under a coordinated strategy, it was ensured that the loss of local population and Pakistan Army personnel was kept to a minimum while the enemy was inflicted with maximum damage.
He said by the grace of Allah Almighty and the bravery of the soldiers, we have inflicted heavy losses on the Khawarij and destroyed their top leadership.
Major Mohsin, in his remarks, said that they were assigned the mission to destroy the Khawarij hideouts in Tirah valley. For this, the SSG and Light Commandos were deployed in the valley. He said despite difficult conditions, the soldiers of Pakistan Army valiantly inflicted damage on the enemy.
Lieutenant Hafiz Muzamil said they have dealt heavy losses to the enemy during the operations.
The security forces have expressed the firm determination to protect the lives and property of their people against Fitna Al Khwarij.
