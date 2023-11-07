Open Menu

Tirah Operation Martyrs Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayers of the martyrs of Tirah intelligence-based operation (IBO) were laid to rest with full military honours in their native towns on Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age 42 years, resident of DHA-2, Islamabad) who embraced, shahadat, in general area of Tirah Valley, Khyber District was offered today at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi. The Shaheed (martyr) was buried with full military honour at Islamabad.

The Prime Minister, Defence Minister, CJCSC, COAS and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of shaheed attended the Namaz e Janaza.

Funeral prayers of Naik Khushdil Khan (age 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age 33 years, resident of District Murree) were also offered at their respective hometowns.

The country's armed forces stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost.

