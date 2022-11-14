(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The districts of Swat, Der Upper, and Khyber received the first snowfall of the winter, bringing down the mercury further and blanketing the hilly areas with white snow.

According to the report, light snowfall continues in the Kukikhel and Maidan areas of the Tirah area of ??the Khyber district, while mercury has decreased further due to last night's snowfall in the Malam Jabba and Kalam areas of Swat.

Light rain continued for hours in urban areas in Upper Dir.

On the contrary, snowfall continues in the upper areas of the district including Oshirai Dara, Kumrat, Lowari Tunnel, Dog Dara Top, Jaaz Banda.

In Kaghan, Naran and Babusar top, the mercury dropped below zero due to intermittent snowfall.