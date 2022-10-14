UrduPoint.com

Tirah Tehsil Gets Status Of Sub-division

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Tirah tehsil gets status of sub-division

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the up-gradation of Tirah tehsil of Khyber district to the status of sub-division with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Revenue & Estate Department here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the up-gradation of Tirah tehsil of Khyber district to the status of sub-division with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Revenue & Estate Department here on Friday.

The newly announced sub-division would have two tehsils -- Bagh Maidan and Painda Cheena -- 736 sq. km area and as per 2017 Census, 286,184 population.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bagh 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Walk organized in connection with White Cane Prote ..

Walk organized in connection with White Cane Protection Day

53 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reconstitutes committee on K ..

Chief Minister Punjab reconstitutes committee on Kashmir situation

1 minute ago
 Ban imposed on illegal gatherings, rallies

Ban imposed on illegal gatherings, rallies

1 minute ago
 Mainly dry weather forecast

Mainly dry weather forecast

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi takes notice ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi takes notice of throwing abandoned corpses ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab approves establishment of fi ..

Chief Minister Punjab approves establishment of five new districts

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.