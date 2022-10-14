Tirah tehsil gets status of sub-division

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the up-gradation of Tirah tehsil of Khyber district to the status of sub-division with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Revenue & Estate Department here on Friday

The newly announced sub-division would have two tehsils -- Bagh Maidan and Painda Cheena -- 736 sq. km area and as per 2017 Census, 286,184 population.