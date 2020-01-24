UrduPoint.com
TI’s Report On Corruption In Pakistan Is Biased: Fidous Ashiq Awan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:56 PM

TI’s report on corruption in Pakistan is biased: Fidous Ashiq Awan

She says that former premier Nawaz Sharif gave diplomatic posting to the chief of Transparency International to get undue favors.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has rejected the report of Transparency International and called it “part of some targeted agenda”.

Awan saiad that the report was not free and fair and was part of targeted agenda against Pakistan.

Transparency International claimed that corruption in Pakistan increased in 2019 as against 2018 as 32 score on the CPI in 2019, Pakistan not only fell one point below the 2018 score of 33, but also dropped three stages in the world ranking from the previous 117th to the latest 120th among 180 countries.

The report meant that Pakistan, which was previously 63rd most corrupt country, is now 60th most corrupt nation.

It is for the first time in last ten years that Pakistan registered a decrease in their CPI score.

Addressing media, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that there was a long history of corruption in Sindh. The government of former premier Nawaz Sharif gave undue benefits to the chief of the group here in Pakistan," the assistant to the PM alleged. She asked: “Who will consider Transparency International report, saying that Transparency International was given a diplomatic posting to the Chief of the organization to gain undue favors.

She went on to say that there was long history of corruption in Sindh. “The report was launched and was part of a targeted agenda against PTI government,” she added.

